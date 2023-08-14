Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Grows Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,384,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after buying an additional 481,039 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 20,771.1% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 313,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 311,567 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,133,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $370,185,000 after buying an additional 297,814 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

GPC opened at $157.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.81. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $145.30 and a twelve month high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

