Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Increases Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 3.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.2% during the first quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 57.5% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $222.52 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $181.40 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.64.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.16%.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $1,814,707.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,703. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $2,066,838.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,152,318.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $1,814,707.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,147 shares of company stock worth $6,612,685 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TSCO. Barclays cut shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $254.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.35.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

