Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Purchases 804 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 170.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 378.9% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on WBD. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 15,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,885.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 15,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,885.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerhard Zeiler purchased 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $535,420.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,060.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of WBD stock opened at $13.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.64. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $16.34.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

