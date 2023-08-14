Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 314 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators cut its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Lear were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Lear by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lear by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter valued at $504,000. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of LEA stock opened at $142.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.49. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $114.67 and a 52 week high of $157.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.16%.

Insider Activity at Lear

In related news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total transaction of $277,469.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total value of $41,599.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total transaction of $277,469.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,683 shares of company stock worth $6,640,802. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lear from $137.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Lear from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LEA

About Lear

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.