Desjardins Boosts Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target to C$77.00

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$75.50 to C$77.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BOWFF. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Monday.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 2.5 %

OTCMKTS BOWFF traded up $1.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.35. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $31.78 and a one year high of $52.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.57.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.88 million during the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 98.86% and a return on equity of 14.30%.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 33,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

