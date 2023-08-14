Desjardins Boosts Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target to C$77.00

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$75.50 to C$77.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BOWFF. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Monday.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 2.5 %
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.88 million during the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 98.86% and a return on equity of 14.30%.
About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust
Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 33,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- Are Stock Buybacks Good for the Average Investor?
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.