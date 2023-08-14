Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Nelson Capital Management LLC

Nelson Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $606,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at $1,239,000. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $1,072,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,519,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,824,000 after acquiring an additional 275,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($49.20) to GBX 3,800 ($48.56) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,650 ($33.87) to GBX 2,920 ($37.32) in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($60.32) to GBX 4,440 ($56.74) in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,893.33.

Shares of DEO traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $171.35. The company had a trading volume of 48,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,699. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.27. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $160.09 and a 52 week high of $191.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $2.5089 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

