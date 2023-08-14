Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.38

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.38 and last traded at $20.60, with a volume of 485253 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DBD shares. Wedbush cut Diebold Nixdorf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 77.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 118,905 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 75,567 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 187.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 440,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 287,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 337.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 909,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 701,866 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

