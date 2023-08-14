Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Short Interest Update

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISYGet Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

DIISY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 175 ($2.24) to GBX 165 ($2.11) in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 173 ($2.21) to GBX 166 ($2.12) in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.71.

Direct Line Insurance Group stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.86. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,116. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.04. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $11.28.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

