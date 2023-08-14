Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Trading Down 6.7%

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $77.50 and last traded at $77.50. Approximately 278,305 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,294,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.05.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 5.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.92. The company has a market cap of $632.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 366.1% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

