Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Trading 3.6% Higher

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.79 and last traded at $25.77. 1,606,406 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 11,821,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.87.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.06.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter worth $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter worth $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth $53,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 62.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 8.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

