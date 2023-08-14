Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $52.92, but opened at $54.89. Disc Medicine Opco shares last traded at $54.50, with a volume of 18,854 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $40.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Disc Medicine Opco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.78.

Insider Activity at Disc Medicine Opco

In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 1,250,000 shares of Disc Medicine Opco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $57,625,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,090,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,284,589.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Disc Medicine Opco news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $57,625,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,090,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,284,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Jacob Savage sold 4,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $219,112.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,941 shares in the company, valued at $796,731.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,281,570 shares of company stock worth $59,179,692 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Disc Medicine Opco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco by 134,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine Opco Trading Up 3.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.90.

Disc Medicine Opco Company Profile

Disc Medicine Opco Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company builds a portfolio of fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

See Also

