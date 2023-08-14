Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 72.5% from the July 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

DHCNI stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.65. 15,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,146. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.38. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $17.89.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 15th were issued a $0.3516 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.12%.

