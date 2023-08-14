Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Holdings Boosted by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Dolby Laboratories worth $5,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 577.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,365,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $307,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,613 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,614,000 after acquiring an additional 824,296 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,977,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,601,000 after acquiring an additional 182,698 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 288.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 225,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,913,000 after buying an additional 167,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DLB traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.70. 180,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,930. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 0.99. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.55 and a 1-year high of $91.01.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 27,090 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total value of $2,298,044.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,400,895.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 27,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total transaction of $2,298,044.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,400,895.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.83, for a total transaction of $1,586,209.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,532.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,270 shares of company stock valued at $8,946,714. Insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on DLB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

