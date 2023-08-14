Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock Position Raised by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of D. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on D shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.30.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE D traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,009,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,276,685. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.80. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.32 and a 1-year high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

