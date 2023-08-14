Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 613,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the July 15th total of 505,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,065.0 days.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DRETF stock remained flat at $9.66 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DRETF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$15.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cormark raised shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT is a premier office landlord in downtown Toronto with over 3.5 million square feet owned and managed. We have carefully curated an investment portfolio of high-quality assets in irreplaceable locations in one of the finest office markets in the world.

