Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Announces $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.

Eagle Point Credit has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Eagle Point Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 116.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 115.9%.

Eagle Point Credit Price Performance

NYSE ECC traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $10.48. 593,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,188. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.92 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.86. Eagle Point Credit has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $12.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $31.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.05 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Majewski purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $62,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Point Credit

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Point Credit by 49.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Eagle Point Credit by 41.9% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Eagle Point Credit by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,602 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Point Credit during the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 25.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on Eagle Point Credit from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

