Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by SWS Partners

SWS Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Eaton were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $219.63. 332,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,283. The stock has a market cap of $87.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $129.85 and a 12-month high of $225.76.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eaton from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.08.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,651,823.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,651,823.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,935,911 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

