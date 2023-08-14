Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1,781.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EW. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.12. 1,839,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,138,763. The company has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.35. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $105.45.

Insider Activity

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $429,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $429,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $260,507.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,912.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 148,104 shares of company stock valued at $12,763,159. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on EW shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.68.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

