Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OCTO) Short Interest Down 19.5% in July

Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OCTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,600 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the July 15th total of 107,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 318,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eightco stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OCTO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC owned about 0.81% of Eightco as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCTO opened at $1.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Eightco has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00.

Eightco ( NASDAQ:OCTO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($5.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Eightco had a negative return on equity of 694.92% and a negative net margin of 177.63%. The business had revenue of $15.89 million during the quarter.

Eightco Holdings Inc provides funding solutions for e-commerce businesses in North America and Europe. The company operates in two segments, Inventory Management Solutions and Corrugated. It also manufactures and sells custom packaging solutions for a various product; and provides and resells bitcoin mining equipment and co-location services.

