Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,803 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total transaction of $683,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,628,709.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,939,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total transaction of $683,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,628,709.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,399 shares of company stock worth $2,748,023 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.04.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EA

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of EA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $122.15. 354,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,301,892. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $140.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.