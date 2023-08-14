Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target Raised to C$26.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on EFN. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.38.

Shares of TSE EFN opened at C$21.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.61. Element Fleet Management has a twelve month low of C$15.61 and a twelve month high of C$21.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

