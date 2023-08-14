Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Bought by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 453,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,422 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Element Solutions worth $8,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 28,000 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $533,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,578.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $533,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,578.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 23,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $442,964.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,362 shares of company stock valued at $4,270,016 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $20.27 on Monday. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $15.31 and a 12-month high of $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.23.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $586.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.13 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on ESI shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Element Solutions from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.21.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Stories

