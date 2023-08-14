Eltek (ELTK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. Eltek had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $11.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. On average, analysts expect Eltek to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Eltek Stock Up 3.7 %

ELTK stock opened at $8.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $47.09 million, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of -1.50. Eltek has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $10.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Eltek in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Eltek worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eltek

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

