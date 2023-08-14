Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) PT Lowered to C$60.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EMRAF. UBS Group cut Emera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Emera to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Emera from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Emera from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Emera from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday.
Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.
