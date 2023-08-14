Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) PT Lowered to C$60.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EMRAF. UBS Group cut Emera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Emera to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Emera from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Emera from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Emera from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday.

Get Emera alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on EMRAF

Emera Trading Down 0.9 %

About Emera

Shares of Emera stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,682. Emera has a 12 month low of $35.24 and a 12 month high of $50.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.69 and its 200 day moving average is $41.08.

(Get Free Report)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.