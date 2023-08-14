Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 15,124 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,124 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $11,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 7,087 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $54.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.62.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

