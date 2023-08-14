Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $60.07 Million Stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,794,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,066 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up about 2.6% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned 0.74% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $60,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 106,476.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,747,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,634,000 after buying an additional 45,704,805 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,673,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,785 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $384,439,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,161,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,821,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,788 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

DFUV traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.55. 43,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,174. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.08. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $36.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

