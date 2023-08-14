Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Increases Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 262,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $364,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,279,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,796,000 after acquiring an additional 135,339 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 112,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 20,848 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,033. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.74 and a 1-year high of $75.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.01 and a 200 day moving average of $72.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $1.3665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

