Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 4,387 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $721,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in AbbVie by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,984,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 516,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,240,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABBV. William Blair began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.07.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $152.33. 669,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,886,601. The firm has a market cap of $268.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.03 and its 200-day moving average is $147.54. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

