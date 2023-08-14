Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 15 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 600.0% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in AutoZone by 54.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total value of $213,884.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 275 shares in the company, valued at $653,534.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AutoZone news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof purchased 217 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,406.36 per share, for a total transaction of $522,180.12. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 501 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,586.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total value of $213,884.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,534.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,535 shares of company stock worth $21,414,854. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Wedbush raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,716.00.

AutoZone Price Performance

AZO stock traded up $13.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,496.84. 27,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,075. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,464.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,505.82. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,050.21 and a 12 month high of $2,750.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.67.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $29.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

