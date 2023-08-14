Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 2,308 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VOO traded up $1.24 on Monday, reaching $410.65. 1,017,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,747,605. The stock has a market cap of $328.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $385.98. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $422.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

