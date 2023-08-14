Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 2,669 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Huber Research upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.93.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of META traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $302.71. 7,012,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,364,012. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.97. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $326.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $223,844.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,494,328.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,431.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $223,844.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,494,328.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,927 shares of company stock worth $3,500,838. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

