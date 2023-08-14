Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 3,684 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,257 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,684 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.32.

Visa Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE V traded up $2.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $242.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,198,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,176,631. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.30. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $245.37. The stock has a market cap of $452.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,755,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,767 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile



Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

