EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Short Interest Update

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the July 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of EMX Royalty from $3.75 to $4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

EMX Royalty Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EMX traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.75. 193,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,296. EMX Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.81 million, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative net margin of 95.02% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that EMX Royalty will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EMX Royalty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EMX Royalty by 441.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 68,348 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in EMX Royalty by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 19,729 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in EMX Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in EMX Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in EMX Royalty by 251.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

About EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and Latin America.

