Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Short Interest Update

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,380,000 shares, a growth of 50.8% from the July 15th total of 40,690,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $36.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.97. Enbridge has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $44.55. The company has a market capitalization of $74.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 187.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Enbridge by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 167,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,563,000 after acquiring an additional 49,364 shares during the period. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

