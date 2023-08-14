Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 72.2% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Entain Stock Performance

GMVHY traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.63. 15,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,091. Entain has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $19.23.

Entain Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Entain from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Entain Company Profile

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

