Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Purchased by Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Entegris by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Entegris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Entegris by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $682,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ENTG shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Entegris from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.91.

ENTG stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.68. The stock had a trading volume of 121,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,025. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.24. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.75 and a 52-week high of $114.47.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.80 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

