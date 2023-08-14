Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the July 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ EBTC traded down $0.59 on Monday, reaching $29.71. 6,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,503. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Enterprise Bancorp has a one year low of $26.27 and a one year high of $37.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.65 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Michael T. Putziger acquired 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.46 per share, with a total value of $45,171.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,467,148.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael T. Putziger acquired 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.46 per share, with a total value of $45,171.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,467,148.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gino J. Baroni bought 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.67 per share, for a total transaction of $30,160.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,660.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,034 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 262,813 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,543,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,127 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp in the first quarter worth $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

