Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Shares Down 6%

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) fell 6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.40 and last traded at $15.42. 19,255 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 73,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.41.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $521.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of -0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.10.

In other Entrada Therapeutics news, insider Natarajan Sethuraman sold 3,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nerissa Kreher sold 10,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $157,186.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,130 shares in the company, valued at $412,104.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Natarajan Sethuraman sold 3,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,838 shares of company stock valued at $945,815 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRDA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 60.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 13.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 10,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45, which are in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1; ENTR-501, an intracellular thymidine phosphorylase enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of mitochondrial neurogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy; and ENTR-701, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

