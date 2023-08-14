Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Trading Up 4.1% on Insider Buying Activity

Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) was up 4.1% on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $7.65 and last traded at $7.65. Approximately 200,357 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 521,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.
Specifically, CFO Peter Francis Minan acquired 3,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $25,742.34. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,507.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Enviri Stock Up 4.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $614.08 million, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 2.02.
Enviri Company Profile
Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.
