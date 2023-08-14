EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Given New $157.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $156.00 to $157.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

EOG has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.40.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on EOG

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of EOG stock opened at $132.33 on Monday. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $77.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.50 and a 200-day moving average of $117.78.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,904 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,006 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 37.7% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 17,355.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 349,466 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $39,993,000 after acquiring an additional 347,464 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 9.4% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 93,256 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $10,672,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.