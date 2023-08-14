EOS Price Down 1.9% Over Last Week (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00002459 BTC on major exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $791.45 million and $62.96 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008768 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001908 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002875 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001017 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,099,626,322 coins. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

