Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Reaves W H & Co. Inc.

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,582 shares during the quarter. Equinix comprises approximately 2.2% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Equinix worth $60,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Equinix by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,980,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,046,000 after acquiring an additional 61,918 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,567,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,804,000 after acquiring an additional 56,376 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,229,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $725,557,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,050,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total transaction of $753,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,462,478.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Fidelma Russo sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $777.08, for a total value of $283,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total value of $753,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,462,478.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,414,749 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $772.23. 102,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,115. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $821.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $780.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $736.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 157.32%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EQIX. UBS Group increased their price objective on Equinix from $765.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Argus raised their price target on Equinix from $720.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $870.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $809.05.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

