Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Bought by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Equity Residential by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth about $687,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQR. TheStreet raised Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. 3M reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equity Residential from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.31.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,887. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $80.89. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.17.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.91%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

