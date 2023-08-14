ERC20 (ERC20) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $143.60

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. In the last week, ERC20 has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $11.15 million and approximately $143.60 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004973 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00019917 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017632 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000070 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013923 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,326.28 or 1.00029932 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00992361 USD and is up 2.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $122.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.