ERC20 Price Tops $0.0099 on Exchanges (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One ERC20 token can now be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. ERC20 has a market cap of $11.17 million and $122.95 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ERC20

ERC20 is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00968642 USD and is down -56.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $121.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

