Ergo Trading Up 10.2% This Week (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. In the last week, Ergo has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $1.25 or 0.00004248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $90.35 million and approximately $366,251.69 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,336.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.97 or 0.00279418 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.80 or 0.00779917 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013531 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.92 or 0.00541733 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00059361 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00121329 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 72,505,701 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

