Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.85. 1,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,220. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $22.96.

Get Espey Mfg. & Electronics alerts:

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.56%.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Espey Mfg. & Electronics

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 14.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the second quarter worth $217,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 10.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $76,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Espey Mfg. & Electronics in a report on Saturday, August 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ESP

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.