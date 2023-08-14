Ethereum Classic (ETC) One Day Volume Hits $74.56 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.49 billion and approximately $74.56 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for about $17.48 or 0.00059426 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,409.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.08 or 0.00279076 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.11 or 0.00782419 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00013517 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.29 or 0.00538234 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00121677 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,486,470 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

