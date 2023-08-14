Ethereum Price Hits $1,852.62 on Exchanges (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for about $1,852.62 or 0.06254799 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $222.58 billion and approximately $4.48 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00041872 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00021272 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00028780 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00013908 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002819 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,144,364 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.

