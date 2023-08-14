Euler (EUL) Price Hits $2.61 on Major Exchanges

Euler (EUL) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Euler has a total market capitalization of $43.56 million and approximately $324,116.92 worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Euler token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.61 or 0.00008936 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Euler has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 48.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euler Token Profile

Euler’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,666,735 tokens. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance.

Buying and Selling Euler

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol."

